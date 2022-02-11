On Thursday afternoon, the NFL’s trade deadline came and went without the Los Angeles Lakers making a significant move.

Heading into the day, there were rumors about a potential trade centering around Russell Westbrook. At the end of the day, the Lakers couldn’t find the right trade partner for the former MVP point guard.

However, that doesn’t mean the Lakers didn’t receive an offer. According to a new report from NBA insider Chris Haynes, the Houston Rockets offered former star point guard John Wall for Russell Westbrook and a first-round pick.

“Sources informed me that the [Houston] Rockets did reach out to the Lakers to offer John Wall for Russell Westbrook, but they wanted the Lakers to include a first-round pick,” Haynes said tonight. “The Lakers declined that.”

Rockets offered John Wall for Russell Westbrook and a first-round pick but Lakers declined, per @ChrisBHaynes pic.twitter.com/6wp807WBYi — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) February 11, 2022

The Lakers entered the 2021-22 season with title hopes. A few months into the season, though, LeBron James and company sit outside automatic playoff position.

Russell Westbrook has struggled to make much of an impact on the floor and is a non-factor in closing time. Perhaps that will change as the second half of the season rolls on.