Lakers Reportedly Make Roster Decision On DeAndre Jordan

The Los Angeles Lakers are set to release veteran big man DeAndre Jordan, according to a report from NBA insider Shams Charania.

Charania tweeted Monday night that LA will waive Jordan in order to sign experienced guard D.J. Augustin, who was let go by the Houston Rockets earlier this month.

The Lakers will also reportedly sign forward Wenyen Gabriel.

The Los Angeles Lakers intend to waive DeAndre Jordan and sign free agent guard DJ Augustin, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. Lakers are bringing in a veteran, accomplished shooting PG to back up Russell Westbrook. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) March 1, 2022

In 32 regular season games with the Lakers, Jordan produced 4.1 points and 5.4 rebounds per game.

He also accounted for this outrageous bad outlet pass in his final appearance with the team Sunday night.

DeAndre Jordan did this and got waived the next day 💀 (via @shaqtin) pic.twitter.com/lcx18qCjeM — Overtime (@overtime) March 1, 2022

It is safe to say the 33-year-old Jordan is far removed from his All-Star form of five years ago.

As for Augustin, the 14-year veteran averaged 5.4 points and 2.2 assists in 34 appearances with the Rockets this season. He also shot 40.6% from three-point range.