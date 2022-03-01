The Spun

Lakers Reportedly Make Roster Decision On DeAndre Jordan

DeAndre Jordan and LeBron James embrace.LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 02: DeAndre Jordan #10 and LeBron James #6 of the Los Angeles Lakers react in the fourth quarter against the Houston Rockets at Staples Center on November 02, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

The Los Angeles Lakers are set to release veteran big man DeAndre Jordan, according to a report from NBA insider Shams Charania.

Charania tweeted Monday night that LA will waive Jordan in order to sign experienced guard D.J. Augustin, who was let go by the Houston Rockets earlier this month.

The Lakers will also reportedly sign forward Wenyen Gabriel.

In 32 regular season games with the Lakers, Jordan produced 4.1 points and 5.4 rebounds per game.

He also accounted for this outrageous bad outlet pass in his final appearance with the team Sunday night.

It is safe to say the 33-year-old Jordan is far removed from his All-Star form of five years ago.

As for Augustin, the 14-year veteran averaged 5.4 points and 2.2 assists in 34 appearances with the Rockets this season. He also shot 40.6% from three-point range.

About Matt Hladik

Matt is an Editor at The Spun Media.