Lakers Reportedly Waiving Notable Shooting Guard

The start of the 2021-22 NBA regular season is in just six days and teams are busy at work trying to finalize their rosters. The Los Angeles Lakers inched a step closer to that goal by making their first major cut of the preseason on Wednesday.

According to Jovan Buha of The Athletic, the Lakers have waived Mac McClung. The rookie shooting guard became a fan favorite in Los Angeles during the summer but ultimately couldn’t carve out a spot for himself on the team’s loaded roster.

Although he won’t be a member of the Lakers top roster, McClung will remain with the organization in the immediate future. The rookie will sign an Exhibit 10 deal and join the South Bay Lakers in the G League this season.

McClung signed with the Lakers this offseason as an undrafted free agent out of Texas Tech. After bursting onto the scene in Summer League, the 22-year-old saw just 16 minutes of action in three preseason games, scoring four points.

McClung will get a chance to shine in the G League alongside a handful of other talented young players, while the Lakers continue to iron out the roster that will start the regular season. Los Angeles will still need to make a handful of moves in the coming days to be ready for opening night.

The organization’s leadership shook things up this summer in an effort to build a roster that would compliment LeBron James, Anthony Davis and Russell Westbrook. A handful of veterans will flank the three stars on the wings, while former All-Stars Dwight Howard and Rajon Rondo rejoined the franchise to provide depth to the championship-caliber team.

The Lakers have six more days to finalize their roster before they open the season against the Golden State Warriors on Tuesday, Oct. 19.