Lakers Reportedly Want To Bring Veteran Forward Back

Coming off their first NBA title in 10 years, the Los Angeles Lakers are reportedly looking to add a player who won a ring with the franchise before.

According to The Athletic’s Shams Charania, the Lakers have interest in bringing back veteran forward Trevor Ariza should the Oklahoma City Thunder buyout his contract. Ariza played in LA during the 2007-08 and 2008-09 seasons, winning a ring with the Lakers in 2009.

The 35-year-old swingman is currently with OKC after being traded three times this offseason.

“As of now, both Ariza and George Hill are expected to begin the season on the Thunder roster,” Charania wrote earlier today. “There is also interest in Hill’s services around the league.”

Ariza spent last season with the Sacramento Kings and Portland Trail Blazers. In November, Portland traded him to the Houston Rockets, who immediately shipped him to the Detroit Pistons. Detroit later traded Ariza to Oklahoma City.

For his career, Ariza has averaged 10.5 points, 4.8 rebounds and 2.2 assists per game. He is also a career 35.2 percent shooter from three-point range.

From 2008-09 through the 2018-19 campaign, Ariza averaged double-figures in scoring in nine out of 10 seasons.