What The Lakers Will Do Tomorrow For Anniversary Of Kobe’s Death

January 26, will mark a somber day around the NBA, as the league remembers the late Kobe Bryant. The legendary Los Angeles Laker died one year ago tomorrow in a tragic helicopter accident.

The incident shocked the world 365 days ago, as nearly every basketball fan felt the loss of the Black Mamba and his daughter Gianna. Executives, players and fans shared what Bryant meant to them during his time in the NBA, praising his work ethic and penchant for winning.

Now, a full year later, the sports world is still grappling with the loss of Bryant. Already players around the league have acknowledged the unfortunate anniversary with tributes to the former Lakers star.

In order to reflect “the somber tone” of Kobe’s tragic death, current Lakers head coach Frank Voegl will give his team the day off tomorrow per Mark Medina. Los Angeles will be fresh off of game in Cleveland on Monday night and will take Tuesday to remember one of the greatest to ever play for the organization.

Lakers coach Frank Vogel said he plans to give the team the day off tomorrow amid "the somber tone" with the anniversary of Kobe & Gianna's tragedy — Mark Medina (@MarkG_Medina) January 25, 2021

The Lakers have honored Bryant’s legacy in the best way possible with their play over the last 12 months. Behind the superstar duo of LeBron James and Anthony Davis, Los Angeles emerged victorious from the NBA’s 2020 Bubble Playoffs. The title win marked the 17th championship in organization history and the first since Kobe won his fifth ring in 2010.

Los Angeles retooled in the offseason and looks ready to mount a defense of their title in 2021. With multiple important free agent acquisitions, the Lakers look stronger than ever and remain among the favorites to win the title. Through 17 games, the 2020 champs are tied for the best record in the NBA with their cross-town rival, the Clippers.

The team will surely keep Kobe in their hearts and minds in Monday’s game against the Cavaliers and throughout the rest of the 2021 season.