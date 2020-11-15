Lakers Fans Are Eyeing 1 More Big Offseason Acquisition

The Los Angeles Lakers have reportedly made the first big move of the NBA’s 2020 offseason.

According to multiple reports, the Lakers have agreed to a trade for Oklahoma City Thunder point guard Dennis Schroder. According to ESPN, the trade will be finalized on Monday afternoon.

Schroder, a talented point guard who averaged 18.9 points, 4.0 assists and 3.9 rebounds a game last season, is being sent to Los Angeles in exchange for the No. 28 overall pick and Danny Green.

“Schroder has one year and $15.5 million left on his contract and would be acquired with the intention of eventually signing him to a new contract to remain with the defending NBA champions, sources said,” ESPN reports.

Lakers fans are understandably pumped by the news. Schroder is a major boost at the point guard position, especially with the likely loss of Rajon Rondo. But Los Angeles fans are eyeing one more big offseason acquisition.

Serge Ibaka.

Lakers fans believe they have a good chance at signing the veteran power forward, who’s set to hit free agency.

If the Lakers can walk away from this offseason with Schröder and Ibaka, I might literally float up to the heavens in a fit of evil laughter. — Anthony F. Irwin (@AnthonyIrwinLA) November 15, 2020

Lakers ain't done yet so some of y'all can chill. They still got the MLE and if Avery opts and possibility Rondo goes elsewhere that cap space opens up for Lakers to go after bigger guys in FA like your Gallos and Ibaka. Just need a wing defender now & Lakers are set!!!! — Vivian (@Butterfly_424) November 15, 2020

Ibaka, 31, is coming off a 2019-20 season in which he averaged 15.4 points and 8.2 rebounds a game. He shot 38.5 percent from the 3-point line.

Buckle up, the NBA offseason is about to get rolling.