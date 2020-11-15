The Spun

Lakers Fans Are Eyeing 1 More Big Offseason Acquisition

Los Angeles Lakers star forward LeBron James on Sunday night.LAKE BUENA VISTA, FLORIDA - OCTOBER 11: LeBron James #23 of the Los Angeles Lakers reacts during the fourth quarter against the Miami Heat in Game Six of the 2020 NBA Finals at AdventHealth Arena at the ESPN Wide World Of Sports Complex on October 11, 2020 in Lake Buena Vista, Florida. (Photo by Douglas P. DeFelice/Getty Images)

The Los Angeles Lakers have reportedly made the first big move of the NBA’s 2020 offseason.

According to multiple reports, the Lakers have agreed to a trade for Oklahoma City Thunder point guard Dennis Schroder. According to ESPN, the trade will be finalized on Monday afternoon.

Schroder, a talented point guard who averaged 18.9 points, 4.0 assists and 3.9 rebounds a game last season, is being sent to Los Angeles in exchange for the No. 28 overall pick and Danny Green.

“Schroder has one year and $15.5 million left on his contract and would be acquired with the intention of eventually signing him to a new contract to remain with the defending NBA champions, sources said,” ESPN reports.

Lakers fans are understandably pumped by the news. Schroder is a major boost at the point guard position, especially with the likely loss of Rajon Rondo. But Los Angeles fans are eyeing one more big offseason acquisition.

Serge Ibaka.

Lakers fans believe they have a good chance at signing the veteran power forward, who’s set to hit free agency.

Ibaka, 31, is coming off a 2019-20 season in which he averaged 15.4 points and 8.2 rebounds a game. He shot 38.5 percent from the 3-point line.

Buckle up, the NBA offseason is about to get rolling.


