The Lakers Have Reportedly Signed A New Point Guard

The Los Angeles Lakers were already among the busiest teams in the NBA this offseason, but made another move on Wednesday to round out their training camp roster.

According to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, free agent point guard Frank Mason III has signed a training camp deal with the Lakers. The 27-year-old will fill the 20th a final spot on the team’s preseason roster with less than two weeks to go until the start of the regular season.

Mason III last played in the NBA during the 2020-21 campaign when he logged four games with the Orlando Magic. He spent this year’s Summer League with the Philadelphia 76ers, where he made three appearances.

A former 2017 second-round pick, Mason III has seen playing time with three NBA teams. He began his professional career by playing in 90 games with the Sacramento Kings before briefly joining the Milwaukee Bucks.

Mason III made a name for himself professionally during the 2019-20 G-League season when he averaged 25.3 points and 4.8 assists on 50.2 percent field goal shooting and 42.8 percent 3-point shooting in 24 games. He was named the G League MVP as a member of the Bucks affiliate, the Wisconsin Herd.

Despite having a few notable moments, Mason’s NBA career hasn’t quite panned out after a dazzling four years with the Kansas Jayhawks. He was named the consensus National Player of the Year as a senior in 2017, but hasn’t been able to fully translate his three-point shooting to the professional level.

Mason III will have his work cut out for him to make the Lakers regular season roster with Russell Westbrook, Kendrick Nunn and Rajon Rondo already forming a veteran point guard trio. He’ll do his best to make the most of the next two weeks and perhaps parlay the training camp deal into a G League spot or another opportunity elsewhere.