Lakers Star Anthony Davis Unveils A New Look At Practice

Los Angeles Lakers big man Anthony Davis is planning on playing when the NBA resumes its season tomorrow night, despite suffering an eye injury last Saturday.

Davis was inadvertently poked in the eye by Michael Carter-Williams of the Orlando Magic during a scrimmage last weekend. However, he was on the court today practicing, sporting a new look to boot.

Davis wore a pair of protective googles to keep his eye safe. One couldn’t help but notice the resemblance between him and a former Laker great.

“Looking like a Young Cap,” the Lakers official Twitter account wrote while sharing pics of Davis.

Looking like a Young Cap 🥽 pic.twitter.com/9xYRbKcgmz — Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) July 29, 2020

Cap is of course “The Captain,” Kareem Abdul-Jabbar. For a side-by-side comparison, check out the Bleacher Report tweet below.

Davis was averaging 26.7 points, 9.4 rebounds and 3.1 assists per game when the NBA shut down its season in March.

He, LeBron James and the rest of the Lakers will take on the Los Angeles Clippers at 9 p.m. ET tomorrow night from Orlando. TNT will broadcast the game.