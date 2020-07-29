Lakers Star Anthony Davis Updates His Injury Status

An eye injury Anthony Davis recently suffered has many Lakers fans nervous about his status for Thursday’s opening game of the resumed season.

Fortunately, the latest injury update for the Lakers forward bodes very well for his chances of playing this week. According to Chris Mannix of Sports Illustrated, Davis says his eye is “getting better.”

Davis confirmed that he plans to play in the game against the Clippers tomorrow night. However, Davis added that he will be evaluated by doctors on Wednesday night.

One can assume that if Davis is clearly to play, he should be cleared to start. And for the first game since March, he’ll probably be eager to get back on the court.

Anthony Davis says the eye injury is getting better. Says the plan is to play in the opener tomorrow. Says he will be evaluated by team doctors tonight. — Chris Mannix (@SIChrisMannix) July 29, 2020

Anthony Davis has been enjoying a terrific season in his first year with the Los Angeles Lakers. He is averaging 26.7 points and 9.4 rebounds per game, leading the team in both categories, on the best team in the Western Conference.

Given the Lakers’ 49-14 record, it’s pretty clear that they’re is satisfied with how their blockbuster trade turned out.

Now if he can just stay healthy for the final leg of the season heading into the NBA playoffs, the Lakers might be able to make a push for the NBA title.

