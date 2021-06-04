The Lakers Are Reportedly Making A Major Starting Lineup Change Tonight

Anthony Davis is returning from injury for the Los Angeles Lakers tonight, but his reentry into the lineup isn’t the only change LA is making to its starting five.

According to Shams Charania and Jovan Buha of The Athletic, veteran center Marc Gasol will replace Andre Drummond in the first group for the Lakers tonight. Drummond had started the first five games of Los Angeles’ first-round series against the Phoenix Suns.

In those five starts, the midseason acquisition averaged 9.0 points and 11.0 rebounds in 21 minutes per outing.

Gasol, meanwhile, has produced 6.5 points, 4.0 rebounds and 2.0 assists per game off the bench.

The Lakers are clearly looking for a spark, and they’re not just relying on Davis to provide it. Having an effective AD tonight would be massive, but in case he doesn’t have much to offer as he battles through a groin injury, perhaps Gasol can help generate the boost LA needs.

Game 6 between the Lakers and Phoenix Suns is set to tip off at 10:30 p.m. ET on TNT.

Phoenix leads the best-of-seven series 3-2.