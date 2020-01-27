Lakers Superfan Jack Nicholson Reacts To Kobe Bryant’s Death

There may not be a more famous Lakers superfan on Earth than Oscar winner Jack Nicholson. And there may not be many fans who got to witness Kobe Bryant build his legacy as closely as he did. So it should come as no surprise that Nicholson was devastated to hear of Bryant’s tragic death on Sunday.

In a rare interview with CBS, Nicholson said he felt there was “a big hole in the wall” from losing the Lakers legend. He admitted it felt especially horrible to hear what happened since the two had recently gotten to know each other better.

Via LosAngeles.CBSLocal.com:

“My reaction is the same as almost all of LA.,” Nicholson said. “Where we think everything’s solid, there’s a big hole in the wall. I was used to seeing and talking to Kobe that… it kills you. It’s just a terrible event.”

Nicholson further recalled the first time he met Kobe. He said that he offered to autograph a basketball for the budding Lakers star, but Kobe looked at him “like I was crazy.”

“I teased him the first time we met. It was at the Garden in New York and I offered him a basketball and asked him if he wanted me to autograph it for him. He looked at me like I was crazy.”

The retired actor concluded that he will remember “the totality of how great a player he was” and said that we will all miss him.

“I remember the totality of how great a player he was… We’ll think of him all the time and we’ll miss him,” he said sadly.

Nicholson has shown tremendous respect for Kobe through his years as a fan.

In Kobe’s final game, he gave a rare courtside interview to talk about how the Lakers legend meant to him.

Jack’s feelings for Kobe are shared by many fans and celebrities across the world. It may take months or even years before it truly sinks in for some.