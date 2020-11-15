The Spun

Lakers, Thunder Reportedly Discussing Notable NBA Trade

LeBron James, Anthony Davis and Kyle Kuzma at NBA summer league.LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - JULY 06: (L-R) Kyle Kuzma, Anthony Davis and LeBron James of the Los Angeles Lakers talk before a game between the Lakers and the LA Clippers during the 2019 NBA Summer League at the Thomas & Mack Center on July 6, 2019 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

The Los Angeles Lakers won’t be resting on their laurels this offseason. They’re actively shopping for another piece to get them back to the NBA Finals in 2021. To that end, the Lakers are talking to the Oklahoma City Thunder about one of their stars.

According to NBA insider Shams Charania, the Lakers are “engaged in active talks” with OKC to acquire star guard Dennis Schroder. Per the report, the deal would send the No. 28 overall pick in the 2020 NBA Draft to the Thunder.

Schroder was the No. 17 overall pick by the Atlanta Hawks in 2013 following three seasons of pro ball in his native Germany. OKC acquired him in a trade during the 2018 off-season, where he went from a starter to the Thunder’s sixth man.

But even coming off the bench, Schroder has had little trouble making an impact for the Thunder. Through two seasons with OKC, he is averaging 17.0 points, 3.6 rebounds and 4.1 assists per game. This past year he averaged 18.9 points per game

Making a trade for Dennis Schroder would be a very savvy move by the Lakers. Schroder can play just as well as a starter as off the bench.

And with LA’s current guards getting older, bringing Schroder in and locking him down with a long-term deal would solve a potential problem for the future.

Do you think the Lakers should try to get Dennis Schroder in a trade?


