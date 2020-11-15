Lakers, Thunder Reportedly Discussing Notable NBA Trade

The Los Angeles Lakers won’t be resting on their laurels this offseason. They’re actively shopping for another piece to get them back to the NBA Finals in 2021. To that end, the Lakers are talking to the Oklahoma City Thunder about one of their stars.

According to NBA insider Shams Charania, the Lakers are “engaged in active talks” with OKC to acquire star guard Dennis Schroder. Per the report, the deal would send the No. 28 overall pick in the 2020 NBA Draft to the Thunder.

Schroder was the No. 17 overall pick by the Atlanta Hawks in 2013 following three seasons of pro ball in his native Germany. OKC acquired him in a trade during the 2018 off-season, where he went from a starter to the Thunder’s sixth man.

But even coming off the bench, Schroder has had little trouble making an impact for the Thunder. Through two seasons with OKC, he is averaging 17.0 points, 3.6 rebounds and 4.1 assists per game. This past year he averaged 18.9 points per game

The Lakers are engaged in active talks on a deal to acquire Oklahoma City’s Dennis Schröder, which would send No. 28 pick in Draft to the Thunder, sources tell @TheAthleticNBA @Stadium. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) November 15, 2020

Making a trade for Dennis Schroder would be a very savvy move by the Lakers. Schroder can play just as well as a starter as off the bench.

And with LA’s current guards getting older, bringing Schroder in and locking him down with a long-term deal would solve a potential problem for the future.

Schroder-to-the-Lakers is well on course to be completed on Monday, sources tell ESPN. Rival teams in pursuit of the OKC guard have started moving onto new targets. The Lakers will land an impactful, versatile guard in pursuit of the franchise's title defense. https://t.co/KOAcjyIked — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) November 15, 2020

