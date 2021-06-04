Colin Cowherd Suggests Lakers Consider Bold Trade Idea

The Los Angeles Lakers‘ 2020-21 season is over after being eliminated in the playoffs by the Phoenix Suns last night. While many Lakers fans are quickly calling for a litany of moves to ensure they’re back to their winning ways next year, Colin Cowherd has a bolder idea.

On Friday’s edition of The Herd, Cowherd argued that the Lakers should consider trading All-Star forward Anthony Davis rather than “everybody” on the roster. He argued that it may be difficult for the Lakers to depend on Davis over the next few years and that his contract may make it hard to build the team up.

“This morning Laker fans are saying, ‘trade everybody!'” Cowherd said. “Actually I’d consider trading AD.”

Davis missed half the season due to injuries. He finished the regular season with his lowest averages in almost every category since his rookie year.

"This morning Laker fans are saying, 'trade everybody!' Actually I'd consider trading AD."@ColinCowherd looks at the Lakers' first-round elimination: pic.twitter.com/C0S08N441U — Herd w/Colin Cowherd (@TheHerd) June 4, 2021

Colin Cowherd went on to state that the Lakers can no longer be expected to win with Anthony Davis and LeBron James. Between their on-court struggles, Davis’ injuries and LeBron’s age, they may struggle to build around them.

The Lakers traded for Davis before the 2019-20 season and he promptly helped the team win their first NBA title in a decade.

But the 2020-21 season was a down year for just about everyone on the team. They finished the regular season with the No. 7 seed and had to beat the Golden State Warriors in a nail-biter to secure their spot in the playoffs.

There’s a lot of uncertainty for the Lakers heading into next season now. This offseason could be a wild one.