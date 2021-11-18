Lakers Update LeBron’s Status For Friday Night’s Game

An abdominal injury has limited Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James to just six games this season. But there was a new update on his status ahead of the Lakers’ next game.

On Thursday, the Lakers released their new status report for Friday’s game against the Boston Celtics. While LeBron isn’t off the list entirely, he has been upgraded to “questionable.”

LeBron started the first three games of the season before missing a pair of games against the Spurs and Thunder. He returned in late-October and helped the Lakers to three straight wins over the Cavaliers and Rockets.

But LeBron has not played since early-November, and the Lakers have struggled without him. They’re 3-5 over the last eight games and are 8-8 on the season – eighth in the Western Conference standings.

The Lakers, meanwhile, have upgraded LeBron James to questionable for Friday’s game at Boston: https://t.co/UB8F3QFtZE pic.twitter.com/KddyCDQWjx — Marc Stein (@TheSteinLine) November 18, 2021

Prior to his injury, LeBron James was averaging 24.8 points, 5.5 rebounds and 7.0 assists per game. But he was doing so with his highest average minutes total since he joined the Lakers in 2018.

Last year LeBron missed nearly half the season with various injuries – the most extensive layoff of his career.

At 36 going on 37 years old, LeBron is still playing at an incredibly high level. But the injuries are starting to mount and one has to wonder how many more times he can keep going.

The Lakers play the Celtics at 7:30 p.m. EST and will air on ESPN.