Lakers Veteran Responds To Shaq’s Comment On NBA Season

The NBA has not made a final decision yet on if and when it will resume its season. If it were up to Shaq, the league would toss the 2019-20 campaign in the wash.

Last week, Shaq told the New York Post that its not worth the risk of restarting the season amid the coronavirus pandemic. The league has been on hiatus since March 11.

“We should scrap the season,” Shaq told The Post. “Continue to care about the safety of the players and the people, let the government figure out how they’re going to get rid of this thing forever. I hate hearing this statement, oh it’s going to come back, it’s going to come back.”

At least one current Laker disagrees with the franchise legend’s stance on this matter. Los Angeles veteran reserve Jared Dudley took to Twitter today to offer a rebuttal to the big man.

“Players don’t understand the ramifications if we don’t play this year.. It effects next season as well. No games, no tv money , billions lost in revenue.. There will be no vaccine coming next year also so IF we can be Safe which I have faith in the NBA we can l, we should play,” he wrote.

Players don’t understand the ramifications if we don’t play this year.. It effects next season as well. No games, no tv money , billions lost in revenue.. There will be no vaccine coming next year also so IF we can be Safe which I have faith in the NBA we can l, we should play. https://t.co/TUec32UfEj — Jared Dudley (@JaredDudley619) May 10, 2020

Dudley highlights the conundrum the NBA–and other leagues–face. The financial ramifications of no games are massive, and a vaccine isn’t coming anytime particularly soon.

However, there are questions that must be answered before the games return. How will the league handle a positive test by one of its members? Will fans be permitted at games, and if so, how many? These are only two of many.

We’ll find out in the coming weeks what the NBA has in store.