Lakers Are Reportedly Signing A Veteran Shooting Guard

The Los Angeles Lakers are reportedly making one of the most-notable moves of the start of the NBA’s 2020 free agency period.

Los Angeles is expected to sign veteran NBA shooting guard Wesley Matthews, according to multiple reports. The 34-year-old shooting guard will provide some nice depth to Los Angeles’ backcourt.

The reigning NBA champions could lose both point guard Rajon Rondo and shooting guard Avery Bradley in free agency. Rondo was a key part of the Lakers’ championship run in the NBA bubble, while Bradley sat out of the Orlando, Florida period. Still, both players had important roles on the Lakers in 2019-20.

If they both leave, there will be some holes to fill. The Lakers have already filled one of those holes with the trade for Dennis Schroder. Now, they appear to be close to filling another one, as Matthews is expected to sign in Los Angeles.

Free agent Wes Matthews plans to sign with the Lakers, sources tell @TheAthleticNBA @Stadium. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) November 20, 2020

According to NBA insider Shams Charania, the deal is for one year at $3.6 million.

Wes Matthews is signing a one-year, $3.6M deal with the LA Lakers, sources tell @TheAthleticNBA @Stadium. https://t.co/fYHthoXFjE — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) November 20, 2020

Matthews appears to have confirmed the decision, texting a picture of some Lakers shorts to NBA insider Chris Haynes.

Free agent guard Wesley Matthews sent me this picture: pic.twitter.com/lchvFzp5zB — Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) November 20, 2020

The NBA’s 2020 free agency period officially began at 6 p.m. E.T. You can expect a lot of player movement in the days to come.