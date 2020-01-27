Kobe Bryant affected so many lives during his life. Bryant’s former Lakers teammate, Lamar Odom, continues to be impacted by Bryant’s friendship.

Odom wrote a touching tribute to his long-time friend following Bryant’s death on Sunday.

The two clearly shared a special bond.

This is heartbreaking.

“He taught me so many things in life that were necessary on and off the court. … I’ve suffered a lot of loss but the only loss I can compare this to is when I lost my son,” Odom posted on Instagram. “Even though our relationship wasn’t father/son, it was more like him being a teacher and me being his brother…When I went through that Coma situation if God would have came to me and said we would take me and spare Kobe I would have rather that happened. In honor of my brother I’m up at 4am tomorrow to get to the gym! Gigi gone give you buckets!!!! I love you brother.”

Odom’s full tribute to Bryant can be read below.

Odom and Bryant were teammates from 2004-11, winning the NBA Finals in 2010 and 2011.

Odom has had his fair share of struggles throughout his post-NBA life. But Bryant always remained by his side during Odom’s difficulties.

Bryant’s impact is unmeasurable in the eyes of teammates, fans and current and former players.