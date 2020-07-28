LeBron Reveals 1 Major Change He’ll Be Making This Postseason

LeBron James has a go-to move before the NBA Playoffs every year. The superstar forward turns all of his social media off.

The three-time NBA champion calls it “Zero Dark Thirty-23.” He typically makes the social media announcement right before the start of the playoffs.

“My focus hasn’t changed. [The current social media climate] doesn’t matter to me. We all know how this season has been. With our ballclub and all the noise that’s either irrelevant or relevant—whatever the case may be—for me, maintaining my focus hasn’t changed,” James said of the move back in 2018.

Zero Dark Thirty- 23 activated. #StriveForGreatness — LeBron James (@KingJames) April 17, 2016

James will be taking a different approach in the NBA Bubble, though.

The Los Angeles Lakers star told reporters today that he can’t afford to turn off his phone this year. James needs to stay in contact with his wife, children, mother and other friends and family members.

Usually, LeBron would be able to see that group in person, but that can’t happen right now at Disney World. So, the Lakers star will be keeping his phone on this summer.

LeBron said he won’t turn off his phone during the playoffs this time around. He said he needs to check in with his family and mom everyday — Melissa Rohlin (@melissarohlin) July 28, 2020

LeBron and the Lakers are getting ready to re-start the 2019-20 NBA season on Thursday night. They’re set to take on the Clippers in a nationally-televised game.

Los Angeles’ two NBA teams are among the favorites to win it all.