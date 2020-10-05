LeBron Had A 1-Word Comment On Leaving The Floor Early

LeBron James was frustrated on Sunday night.

The Los Angeles Lakers were big favorites in Game 3 of the NBA Finals against the Goran Dragic and Bam Adebayo-less Miami Heat. Most analysts predicted an easy win on way to a four-game sweep for LeBron, Anthony Davis and Co.

Jimmy Butler had other plans, though.

The Miami Heat All-Star forward had a 40-point triple-double, adding 13 assists and 11 rebounds, on way to a surprising Game 3 win. The series is now 2-1 in favor of the Lakers as we head into Game 4.

LeBron was not a happy man at the end of Game 3. He walked off the floor and into the locker room with about 10 seconds remaining in the contest. The Lakers had to have some bench players take off their warmups and stand on the floor so the game could finish.

The Lakers’ star was asked following the game if he was just frustrated or if he thought the game was over. LeBron had a one-word response.

“Both,” he said.

Bron speaks on walking off the court before the game ended. pic.twitter.com/LmlRpirLOP — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) October 5, 2020

OK then.

Game 4 of the 2020 NBA Finals is set for Tuesday night. The Lakers and the Heat are scheduled to tip off shortly after 9 p.m. E.T. The game will be televised on ABC.