LeBron Addresses The Idea Of Playing With His Son, Bronny

LeBron James will turn 36 years old at the end of this month, and so far, he’s shown no signs of slowing down as the NBA’s best player.

Still, he has to stop playing eventually. Many have speculated that the four-time champion will wait until his oldest son Bronny hopefully reaches the NBA so he can play with him.

Currently, Bronny is 16 years old and a sophomore at Sierra Canyon High School in California. The 6-foot-2 combo guard is one of the top players in the 2023 class, according to 247Sports’ Composite Rankings.

We won’t know Bronny James’ pro potential until a couple of years from now, but LeBron addressed his own future in relation to his son’s career in a video teleconference yesterday.

“The best thing about it is the year I’ll be a free agent will be the same year my oldest son graduates high school,” James told reporters on Monday, via ESPN’s Dave McMenamin. “So I’ll have some options to see, for me personally, what I want to do forward, being around my family, being around my son more or continue to play this game I love with great health and great spirits. We’ll see.”

If Bronny has established himself as a bona fide NBA prospect–and players are once again allowed to enter the draft out of high school–there’s a chance LeBron could try to sign with the team that will draft his son.

LeBron will turn 39 during the 2023-24 season, when Bronny could be a rookie in the league. It would be a lot of fun to see them team up as father and son.