LeBron Announces His Status For Christmas Day Game

There will be no load management for LeBron James on Christmas Day. The 36-year-old superstar is playing against the Dallas Mavericks.

James confirmed his status for tomorrow’s game during today’s media session. There was at least some doubt that LeBron would play after he rolled his ankle in Tuesday night’s loss to the Los Angeles Clippers.

While James admitted playing on Christmas “is not the same” without the Laker fans in attendance, he left no doubt that he would be on the court on Friday.

The Lakers are set to host the Mavericks at 8 p.m. ET tomorrow on ABC.

LeBron confirms his ankle is good to go for tomorrow. "I've never missed a Christmas Day game, so I don't plan on missing one tomorrow." — Harrison Faigen (@hmfaigen) December 24, 2020

James produced a 22-5-5 stat line in 28 minutes on opening night, but it wasn’t enough as the Clippers jumped out to a commanding early lead and held on to win 116-109.

Lakers-Mavericks is one of five NBA games taking place on Christmas Day. Every year, December 25 is a major showcase for the league.

