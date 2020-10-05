LeBron James Reacts To Anthony Davis’ Poor Game 3 Showing

The Miami Heat stunned the Los Angeles Lakers in Game 3 of the NBA Finals on Sunday night. Jimmy Butler had an epic triple-double on way to a massive victory.

The Lakers now lead the Heat, 2-1, heading into Game 4 of the NBA Finals.

While Butler’s incredible game led his team to a victory, the Heat benefited from a poor showing by All-NBA forward Anthony Davis. The All-Star big man got in foul trouble early and never found a rhythm on offense.

Davis had 15 points, five rebounds and three assists in the loss to the Heat. The Lakers’ star finished the game with four personal fouls and five turnovers.

LeBron James reacted to Davis’ poor showing following the Game 3 loss. He attributes it mostly to foul trouble.

“The foul trouble made him a little passive because he wanted to be on the floor but couldn’t be his aggressive self offensively and defensively,” LeBron told reporters.

Davis will need to stay out of foul trouble in Game 4 in order for the Lakers to avoid another loss.

Los Angeles and Miami are scheduled to tip off in Game 4 at 9 p.m. E.T. on Tuesday evening. The game is scheduled to air on ABC.