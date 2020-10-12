LeBron Has A Blunt Message For Everyone After His Fourth Championship

LeBron James came to Los Angeles as one of the most-accomplished players in NBA history, but he knew that Lakers fans would only embrace him when he accomplished greatness for their franchise.

“Well, one, what I’ve learned being a Laker is that the Laker faithful don’t give a damn what you’ve done before,” James said earlier this week. “Until you become a Laker, you’ve got to do it with them, as well.”

LeBron has done it with them.

The Los Angeles Lakers topped the Miami Heat in Game 6 of the NBA Finals on Sunday night. This is championship No. 4 for LeBron James, who won two in Miami and one in Cleveland, before coming to L.A. The Lakers are champions again for the first time since 2010, when Kobe Bryant and Pau Gasol led the franchise to a title.

Shortly following the NBA Finals win, LeBron had a blunt message for everyone – Lakers fans included.

“I want my damn respect, too,” LeBron said during his postgame interview on ABC.

Lebron "I want my damn respect too" pic.twitter.com/L1SlBiDYpl — gifdsports (@gifdsports) October 12, 2020

The Lakers beat the Heat, 106-93, in a game that was not as close as the final score. LeBron was named NBA Finals MVP after averaging a near triple-double for the series. He had 28 points, 14 rebounds and 10 assists in the clinching victory.