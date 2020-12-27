Look: LeBron James Responds To The Bronny James ‘Story’

Both LeBron James and his wife, Savannah James, have taken to their Instagram Stories to respond to a viral “story” about their son, Bronny James.

Bronny James reportedly “liked” an Instagram post from Larsa Pippen, the ex-wife of the Chicago Bulls star, which for some reason led to a Twitter trending topic.

Larsa Pippen took to Twitter on Sunday afternoon to address the ridiculous topic.

“Some of these stories are so disgusting the fact that my sons friends can’t like my pics without some ppl writing some weirdo s–t is crazy,” she tweeted.

Some of these stories are so disgusting the fact that my sons friends can’t like my pics without some ppl writing some weirdo shit is crazy. — Larsa Pippen (@larsapippen) December 27, 2020

Both LeBron James and Savannah James then took to their Instagram Stories.

“With everything going on in the world right now, THIS is the s–t y’all about…At the end of the day y’all are talking about a minor. I don’t care what type of ‘celebrity’ y’all think he is, he’s a child and the bulls–t needs to stop,” Savannah James wrote. “Y’all got the right one.”

LeBron re-posted Savannah’s comment to his Instagram Story, adding his own take.

“Uh oh y’all f–ked with the wrong one now! Good luck. It won’t be cute!” he wrote.

LeBron posted this on his IG story in response to Savannah James' story. 😳😳 This is going to get ugly. pic.twitter.com/BACOjSTGps — Hoop Central (@TheHoopCentral) December 27, 2020

Good for LeBron and Savannah for shutting down a ridiculous story about their son. But, once again, this is another example of how social media can be terrible.