LeBron Gets Called Out For His Comment On Play-In Tournament

LeBron James does not appear to be a fan of the NBA’s play-in tournament for the final postseason spots.

The Los Angeles Lakers are in danger of falling into the play-in tournament. The Lakers are currently 36-28, good for the No. 6 seed in the Western Conference. However, they currently hold the tiebreaker over the No. 7 seed Portland Trailblazers. It’s possible the Lakers could fall into the play-in game spots with a bad finish to the regular season.

LeBron is not a fan of the play-in tournament.

“Whoever came up with that s—t needs to be fired,” LeBron said on Sunday night.

LeBron James on the play-in tournament: "Whoever came up with that shit needs to be fired." — Bill Oram (@billoram) May 3, 2021

LeBron appears to have changed his mind on the play-in tournament. Back in 2020, the Los Angeles Lakers star was touting the idea.

“One thing you can’t just do is go straight to the playoffs, because it discredits the 60-plus games that guys had fighting for that position,” LeBron said in March 2020 on the “Road Trippin” podcast. “You got Portland. You got Memphis…New Orleans and Sacramento tinkering around there…so if there’s five or 10 games left…why not those guys battle it out? Make them play each other all five games?”

LeBron made those comments while the league was shut down due to the pandemic. Now that the Lakers might be involved in the play-in tournament, he doesn’t appear to be as into it.