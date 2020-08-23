LeBron Sent Carmelo Anthony A Message Following Game 3

LeBron James and Carmelo Anthony have battled on the basketball court for about 20 years. The Los Angeles Lakers star and the Portland Trail Blazers veteran are now doing it in the first round of the NBA Western Conference playoffs.

We had some fun moments between LeBron and Carmelo in Game 3 on Saturday night. LeBron had a massive game en route to a Game 3 win, while Carmelo had some key moments, as well.

LeBron, who scored 38 points in the win, took to Twitter following the game to send Anthony a message.

“And he still tryna post me up on the block too! This guy man!” LeBron joked on Twitter.

And he still tryna post me up on the block too! This guy man! 🤣🤣🤣🤣 @carmeloanthony https://t.co/3sB2WD9oRw — LeBron James (@KingJames) August 23, 2020

Anthony scored 20 points and grabbed six rebounds in the Game 3 loss. The Lakers now lead the Blazers, 2-1, in the first round series.

LeBron spoke highly about his offensive pace following the Game 3 win.

“I just think my offensive pace tonight, at times I was fast, slow, medium-paced. It was like a stick shift. Sometimes I was in gear 1, sometimes I was in gear 6. Being able to read and react, depending on whether I had the cruise on or was in a residential area or the highway or I was on the straightaway. Being able to have a car that can go in different speeds and zones, depending on what the traffic is, is very key,” James said.

The Lakers will need a couple of more big-time performances from LeBron to get this series win. The Blazers, meanwhile, will look to get more scoring from Anthony as they attempt to even up the series at 2-2.

Game 4 is scheduled for Monday night at 9 p.m. E.T.