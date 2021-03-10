LeBron Confirmed ‘Long-Term Goal’ With His Son, Bronny James

The NBA took a few days off for the All-Star festivities in Atlanta over the weekend, but the 2020-21 season is about to resume.

Before it does, LeBron James spoke with the media about one of his long-term goals. The King was asked about the potential of playing alongside his oldest son, LeBron “Bronny” James Jr.

In discussing the possibility, James made it clear he hopes that happens. However, he made sure to clarify that is a long-term goal, considering his son is still in high school.

“That’s definitely one of my goals, but that’s a long-term goal,” James said via NBA insider Mark Medina. “My son right now is in high school and enjoying what being a teenager is all about. But that would be pretty cool to go on my resume.”

LeBron is one of the most accomplished players to ever step foot on the court and he’s not even close to being done. However, as he reaches the tail end of his career – whenever that will happen, no one knows – he’ll likely change how he approaches the game.

His longevity is incredible and he’ll likely do everything he can to play for as long as possible. If he wants to play alongside Bronny, he’ll need to stay healthy for at least a few more years.

Will LeBron get to play next to his son in the NBA?