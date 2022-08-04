LeBron Discussing Contract Extension: NBA World Reacts

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 16: LeBron James #6 of the Los Angeles Lakers acknowledges the crowd during the game against the Utah Jazz at Crypto.com Arena on February 16, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Katelyn Mulcahy/Getty Images) Katelyn Mulcahy/Getty Images

LeBron James has just one year remaining on his contract with the Los Angeles Lakers. With that said, the two sides have reportedly discussed an extension.

Per ESPN's Dave McMenamin, Lakers vice president of basketball operations and general manager Rob Pelinka met with James and Rich Paul of KLutch Sports on Thursday.

Paul told McMenamin the discussion with Pelinka was "productive." Both sides will continue to talk about a potential extension.

A deal isn't imminent at this time, but NBA fans believe the Lakers will work out an extension with James fairly soon.

Here are some reactions to McMenamin's report:

There are many factors that'll dictate how this situation plays out.

For starters, James wants to play on a championship contender. If the Lakers don't make a few adjustments to their roster, it'll be tough to compete with teams like the Golden State Warriors.

Another factor is James' desire to play on the same team as his son, Bronny. If he wants to team up with his son, he'll need to make sure he's not locked in for the foreseeable future.

James could, in theory, sign a short-term extension with the Lakers. That would allow him to keep all his options open.