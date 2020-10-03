LeBron Had 2-Word Response To Rachel Nichols’ Postgame Question

LeBron James, Anthony Davis and the Los Angeles Lakers continued to roll in the NBA Finals on Friday night, taking down the Miami Heat in Game 2.

The Lakers have dominated an injury-riddled Heat team through two games. Miami has had no answer for LeBron or Davis through the first two contests of the NBA Finals.

The series is not over yet, of course, but it’s difficult to imagine the Heat making this a competitive series at this point.

LeBron James is staying locked in, though. In the waning moments of Game 2, he was seen whispering something to Anthony Davis.

What was LeBron saying? ESPN’s Rachel Nichols asked the Lakers star about it following Game 2. LeBron had a two-word response.

“In house,” LeBron said.

Maybe we’ll find out what LeBron was saying if the Lakers can hold on and pull out two more NBA Finals wins.

LeBron and Davis have formed quite a duo so far. They’ve been so good that they’ve started to get Kobe-Shaq comparisons.

“Being in high school, watching the Kobe-Shaq duo was the most dominant duo that I have personally seen in my life from a basketball perspective,” James said after Game 2. “Obviously we knew the force that Shaq brought to the table, but the elegance and force that Kobe played with as well. They were very dominant in what they did on the floor, on both sides of the floor.

“So to be in the conversation with those two guys, myself and AD, is just very humbling, because I grew up watching those guys. I grew up admiring Kobe, obviously, a kid coming straight out of high school. … And the force that Shaq played with. It’s very humbling that we can be even mentioned with those greats.”

Game 3 of the NBA Finals is scheduled to tip off at 7:30 p.m. E.T. on Sunday.