LeBron Had Message For Kobe Bryant Following Game 3 Win

LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers have been keeping the memory of Kobe Bryant alive throughout their time in Orlando.

After losing Game 1 of their Western Conference semifinal series against the Houston Rockets, the Lakers donned their “Black Mamba” jerseys in Game 2. They won that game, setting up a pivotal Game 3 last night.

In that contest, LeBron scored 36 points (29 in the first half) as the Lakers beat the Rockets 112-102 to take a 2-1 series lead. After the win, he was asked about playing in Kobe’s honor.

“At the end of the day, we just hope we make him and his family proud. That’s all this is about,” James told TNT’s Jared Greenberg.

The best way the Lakers could memorialize Bryant is by winning the NBA championship. You can bet LeBron and his teammates have discussed this plenty.

Game 4 of Lakers-Rockets is set for 4 p.m. ET tomorrow night.