LeBron Has Blunt Response To Playoff Standing Question

It seems like LeBron James may have changed his mind on the NBA play-in tournament, or at least has come to terms with the fact the Lakers may be playing in it.

Just two weeks ago, James said that whoever came up with the plan for a play-in tournament “needs to be fired.” This comment was made with the Lakers still not fully healthy and on the verge of slipping out of the top six seeds and into the play-in field.

Now, LA looks to be at full strength, and after beating the Indiana Pacers on Saturday, needs a win tonight against the New Orleans Pelicans and a Portland Trail Blazers loss to the Denver Nuggets to clinch the No. 6 seed and avoid the play-in. However, after yesterday’s game, LeBron didn’t seem to be stressing about the possibility of finishing seventh.

“Let the chips fall where they may. We’re ready to go,” James said, via Lakers reporter Mike Trudell.

LeBron on if the Lakers are the 6 seed, or in the play-in game: “Let the chips fall where they may. We’re ready to go." — Mike Trudell (@LakersReporter) May 15, 2021

Certainly, if James and Anthony Davis are healthy and the Lakers’ supporting cast is good to go, the team is good enough to get out of the play-in round and make noise in the playoffs. Still, they would probably be better off avoiding the extra games and just getting ready to play the No. 3 seed in the first round.

We’ll know their postseason fate in about 12 hours or so.