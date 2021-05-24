LeBron Has Blunt Response To Question About Violating Protocols

LeBron James reportedly violated the league’s health and safety protocols before Game 1 of the Western Conference first round series against the Phoenix Suns.

The Los Angeles Lakers star reportedly attended a launch party event that also featured Drake and Michael B. Jordan, among others.

While James reportedly violated the league’s health and safety protocols, he did not face any punishment before Game 1.

ESPN.com had details on the situation:

James was one of several high-profile guests present at a promotional event for a tequila brand he backs earlier this week before the Lakers’ play-in game against the Golden State Warriors. The tequila was poured at a brief outdoor photo shoot, and invitees, including recording artist Drake and actor Michael B. Jordan, had to produce proof of vaccination or a recent negative test result in order to attend.

LeBron and the Lakers went on to beat the Warriors in the No. 7 vs. No. 8 play-in game, though they lost Game 1 to the Suns.

Following Game 1 on Sunday, LeBron was asked about violating the league’s health and safety protocols. He had a blunt response.

“I’ll be ready for Game 2,” LeBron responded, via Clutch Points.

LeBron had a similar response to a question about his injury status.

Game 2 of the Suns vs. Lakers series is set for Tuesday night. It’s set to tip off at 10 p.m. E.T. and will air on TNT.