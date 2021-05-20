LeBron Has 1-Word Message After Beating The Warriors

Last night’s game between the Golden State Warriors and Los Angeles Lakers lived up to the hype, as LeBron James hit a go-ahead shot with less than a minute remaining to seal the deal.

With two minutes remaining, James was on the receiving end of a hard foul from Draymond Green. He was seen on the sidelines taking eye drops to alleviate the issues he was having with his vision.

Though his vision may have been compromised during the final two minutes of the game, James still managed to hit a three-point shot over Steph Curry with just under a minute left on the game clock. The four-time NBA champion told ESPN’s Rachel Nichols that he saw three rims on the final shot.

“After Draymond’s finger to the eye, I was literally seeing three rims out there,” James said. “So I just shot at the middle one. And I was able to, through the grace of the man above, I was able to knock it down.”

Following his postgame press conference, James posted a brief message on Instagram for his fans.

James shared a video of his game-winning shot with this caption: “Ballgame!”

James, 36, missed a significant amount of time this season due to ankle injury. He might not be at 100 percent just yet, but opposing teams will still have a tough time defending him.

With the win on Wednesday night, the Lakers clinched the seventh seed in the Western Conference. They’ll take on the Phoenix Suns in the opening round of the playoffs.