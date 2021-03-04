LeBron’s Tweet About Former WNBA Owner Is Going Viral

Last Friday, the WNBA approved the sale of the Atlanta Dream. It officially marked the end of former United State Sen. Kelly Loeffler’s run with the franchise.

Loeffler made headlines last summer because she criticized the WNBA for embracing racial justice activism. This led to players wearing “Vote Warnock” shirts for Reverend Raphael Warnock, who ended up defeating Loeffler in the runoff election.

Roughly a month after losing Georgia’s senate seat, Loeffler decided to sell her stake in the Dream. The group of investors that bought the franchise last week ironically includes two-time WNBA champ Renee Montgomery.

When asked about this milestone, Montgomery told The Nation“I am excited to be able to continue my basketball career as the first former WNBA player to become a team owner and member of the leadership team for the Dream.”

Montgomery has plenty of support from people all around sports world, including LeBron James.

On Wednesday night, James had a brief message to share on Twitter for Loeffler regarding the recent change in ownership for the Dream. He tweeted the following message: “Stick to sports….”

James recently faced criticism from Zlatan Ibrahimovic, who doesn’t believe the NBA star needs to get involved in politics.

This led to an emphatic response from James, as he replied “There’s no way I would ever just stick to sports, because I understand how this platform and how powerful my voice is.”

The latest tweet from James is yet another reminder that he will not “stick to sports.”