LeBron James isn’t just an NBA superstar. The Lakers forward has had a profound impact in the media community as well. Now, he’s taking his talents to Hollywood – this time, taking the role of producer.

The Los Angeles Lakers star is already set to star in the highly anticipated “Space Jam: A New Legacy.” The film is set to debut in the summer of 2021, and will reportedly include other NBA stars like Klay Thompson and Damian Lillard.

While we await the release of the second Space Jam, LeBron is already working on another side project during the NBA’s postponement. Per Collider, LeBron will produce a “basketball-themed Netflix movie ‘Hustle,'” starring the legendary Adam Sandler. Here’s what Collider had to say about the upcoming film:

“The story follows an American basketball scout (Sandler) who is unjustly fired after discovering a once-in-a-lifetime player abroad. The scout decides to bring the player to America to prove that they both have what it takes to make it in the NBA.”

With both LeBron and Sandler involved, this is bound to garner a large audience – especially with it debuting on Netflix. Sandler has a multi-year deal with the massive streaming service.

As for LeBron, as he heads towards the tail-end of his career, he’s becoming more and more involved in the movie business.

Perhaps this is a bit of foreshadowing as to what the Lakers forward’s future holds.