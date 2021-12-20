LeBron James Has 2-Word Response To Stat About His Career

One of the most remarkable aspects of LeBron James‘ career in the NBA has been his longevity. At the age of 36, the Los Angeles Lakers forward has still shown his ability to play at a world-class level.

On Monday, James reached a milestone that demonstrates just how much of his life that he’s dedicated to the game of basketball.

According to SBNation’s Brady Klopfer, Dec. 20, 2021 marks the day that James has now spent exactly half of his life in professional basketball. It’s been precisely 6,752 days from his birth until his draft day and 6,752 days from his draft day until today.

James, currently in the midst of his 19th NBA season, caught wind of Monday’s significance and took to Twitter to react to the special milestone.

“MAN WHAT!!!” James wrote on Twitter Monday, obviously surprised.

Over the course of the last 6,752 days, James has accomplished more than most in the NBA. He’s won four championships, four finals MVP’s, four MVP awards and made 17 All-Star teams. He was just named to NBA’s 75th anniversary team earlier this year, recognizing him as one of the best 75 players in league history.

In reality, James is even better than that and will be remembered as one of the greatest to ever come through the league. But that won’t happen until he decides to hang his jersey and shoes up for good.

Based on how he’s playing at the age of 36, it’s hard to see exactly when James will call it quits. When he does, his resume will be chock-full of accomplishments and his legacy forever secure.