LeBron James Reacts To ESPN Suspending Adrian Wojnarowski

LeBron James has weighed in on ESPN’s decision to suspend prominent NBA reporter Adrian Wojnarowski.

ESPN has reportedly suspended Wojnarowski without pay for his profane email to a United States senator earlier this week.

Wojnarowski wrote “f–k you” in an email response to U.S. Sen. Josh Crawley. The Missouri senator had written a letter to NBA commissioner Adam Silver, criticizing the league for its relationship with China.

James has joined in on the NBA players supporting Wojnarowski following his suspension. The Los Angeles Lakers star tweeted about Wojnarowski from inside of the bubble on Sunday night.

LeBron’s tweet has quickly gone viral, with more than 6,000 retweets and 20,000 likes in less than 10 minutes.

Wojnarowski publicly apologized for his email earlier this week.

“I was disrespectful and I made a regrettable mistake,” Wojnarowski wrote on Twitter. “I’m sorry for the way I handled myself and I am reaching out immediately to Senator Hawley to apologize directly. I also need to apologize to my ESPN colleagues because I know my actions were unacceptable and should not reflect on any of them.”

ESPN has not publicly commented on the suspension, though the network condemned Wojnarowski’s email in a statement.

“This is completely unacceptable behavior and we do not condone it,” ESPN said in a statement. “It is inexcusable for anyone working for ESPN to respond in the way Adrian did to Senator Hawley. We are addressing it directly with Adrian and specifics of those conversations will remain internal.”

Wojnarowski is the most plugged-in reporter in the business. It’s not surprising to see someone like LeBron James tweet out his support, but it does show just how big Woj is.