For the past few weeks, LeBron James has stated that he wasn’t at 100 percent due to an ankle sprain. That was apparent during the Lakers-Suns series, as the four-time NBA champion was constantly settling for jump shots.

Shortly after the Lakers’ loss in Game 6, Yahoo insider Chris Haynes had an update on James’ ankle. He revealed that James was not at full strength for the first round of the playoffs.

“The four-time champ was 85-percent healthy for the series, but that percentage fluctuated game-to-game,” Haynes reported, via Yahoo Sports.

Haynes said the injury to James’ ankle prevented him from not being able to “routinely penetrate and attack the paint like he’s accustomed to doing.”

Los Angeles Lakers star Anthony Davis to @YahooSports: “I couldn’t move to my right.” My story includes how healthy LeBron James was and the rising stock of Jason Kidd. https://t.co/Qg49GbL7Ae — Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) June 4, 2021

LeBron James admit in his postgame press conference that he was frustrated with the Lakers’ health throughout the season. The defending champions were never really healthy for a long period of time.

“The one thing that bothers me more than anything is we never really got an opportunity to see our full team at full strength,” James said, via ESPN. “Either because of injury or COVID or something going on with our ballclub this year, we could never fully get into a rhythm. And never really kind of see the full potential of what we could be capable of.”

At 36 years old, James might need some extra time this offseason to get his body right. That being said, NBA fans should expect him to do everything in his power to be as close to 100 percent as possible for the start of the 2021-22 season.

