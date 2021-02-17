LeBron James has been surrounding himself with star players since he left the Cleveland Cavaliers the first time, to play with Dwyane Wade and Chris Bosh for the Miami Heat. He’s had a ton of success, winning titles with three different franchises now, but there’ve been a number of instances where he wound up being the last star standing for his team. Now, his Los Angeles Lakers running mate Anthony Davis is dealing with a lingering injury.

AD missed games earlier this year with a quad injury. Now, he’s nursing an Achilles issue that could have him out for a while. The Lakers have a strong roster beyond LeBron and Davis, but they probably aren’t a super realistic title contender with just one true star player.

After the injury, LeBron said that Davis’ “overall safety and health” is his only concern right now. “We will have an ability to be able to prepare for it … we’ll have a better game plan for what we need to do offensively and defensively in his absence,” he said after the game in which Davis went down, a loss to the Denver Nuggets.

That doesn’t mean he isn’t annoyed at how this keeps happening. The most glaring example is the 2015 NBA Finals, when Kyrie Irving missed five or the six games against the Golden State Warriors, and Kevin Love missed the entire series due to injury. That wound up being a 4-2 Warriors win, but considering the Cavs’ success the following year, who knows what may have happened if Cleveland was at full strength?

LeBron says "I've been there before" in terms of a star teammate going down referring to AD's injury. Mentioned Chris Bosh, Dwyane Wade, Kyrie Irving and Kevin Love. — Ryan Ward (@RyanWardLA) February 17, 2021

Anthony Davis may be LeBron James’ most talented teammate yet, and they got off to an extremely fast start in 2019-20, winning the NBA Title. The upside here may be that the playoffs are still months away, and LeBron should be good enough to navigate the Lakers to a solid playoff seed with the supporting cast.

Achilles injuries are extremely tricky though, and it wouldn’t surprise if this winds up lingering for a while.

LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers host the Brooklyn Nets, another NBA Championship hopeful, on Thursday night at 10 p.m. ET.

[Ryan Ward]