LeBron James Appears To Be Sending A Message To Rob Pelinka

Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James.LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 08: LeBron James #6 of the Los Angeles Lakers reacts after a technical foul against the Milwaukee Bucks in the second quarter at Crypto.com Arena on February 08, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James isn’t happy with general manager Rob Pelinka.

Pelinka stood pat at the NBA trade deadline a little over a week ago as the Lakers have been anything but consistent this season.

That said, James likely wanted him to make a move as he loved what the Rams did this season with going all-in.

James spoke about Oklahoma City Thunder general manager Sam Presti on Saturday and called him “the MVP.”

“The MVP over there is Sam Presti. He’s the MVP,” James said. “I mean, Josh Giddey is great. But Sam Presti, I don’t understand this guy’s eye for talent. He drafted [Kevin Durant], Russ [Westbrook], Jeff Green, Serge Ibaka, Reggie Jackson, Josh Giddey and the list goes on and on and on. This guy is pretty damn good.”

Presti is overseeing a rebuild with the Thunder as they aren’t close to contending. They’re 18-40 this year, which is good for 14th in the Western Conference.

The Lakers are currently 27-31 and have lost seven of their last 10 games. If they don’t make it far in the playoffs, it’s possible that James could voice his frustrations with Pelinka in person.

