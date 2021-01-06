LeBron James Floats Idea Of Buying WNBA Team

There may be no more contentious relationship in pro sports between team ownership and its players than the WNBA’s Atlanta Dream. Last night, LeBron James floated the idea of helping alleviate the issue.

The Dream are currently co-owned by Georgia senator Kelly Loeffler, who is currently trailing in her special election to Democratic candidate Reverend Raphael Warnock. Players on the dream have actively campaigned for Warnock over the last year, and have been outspoken against Loeffler, who has swung hard to the right wing of the Republican Party after being named to the seat by Governor Brian Kemp following the resignation of Johnny Isakson.

Warnock currently leads the race with 50.6-percent of the vote, with 98-percent tabulated. As it became clear that he was likely to win last night, and a few news websites called the race, James hopped on Twitter with his idea.

“Think I’m going to put together an ownership group for The Dream,” James tweeted, sharing a picture of the team wearing “Vote Warnock” shirts. “Whose in? #BlackVotesMatter.”

Think I'm gone put together an ownership group for the The Dream. Whose in? #BlackVotesMatter✊🏾 pic.twitter.com/9wclgdED2w — LeBron James (@KingJames) January 6, 2021

LeBron James has been very active in helping turning out the vote over the last few months. His ideals certainly align more with the Atlanta Dream’s players than Kelly Loeffler, though it is unclear how willing she would be to sell her stake in the team.

The WNBA was one of the few sports to see ratings growth this year, and the league has made some serious strides in recent seasons. Adding a force like LeBron to its group of owners could only help.

We’ll see where things go from here, but Loeffler’s ownership of the franchise seems more and more incongruous with the outspoken social justice bent of the league every day.

