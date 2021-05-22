LeBron James Reportedly Broke NBA Protocol Earlier This Week

Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James found himself in a tricky situation earlier this week. According to ESPN insider Dave McMenamin, the four-time NBA champion violated the league’s health and safety protocols.

Prior to the Lakers’ play-in game against the Golden State Warriors, James was at a promotional event for a tequila brand that he supports. The event featured a handful of high-profile celebrities, such as rap artist Drake and actor Michael B. Jordan.

This promotional event required proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 in order to attend. Despite those strict measures, James still violated the NBA’s protocols. However, it doesn’t sound like his status for the playoffs is in jeopardy.

“It’s a violation of the agreed upon protocols, and, as we have in other comparable instances around the league, it has been addressed with the team,” an NBA spokesman told McMenamin.

New story: The Lakers were notified by the NBA that LeBron James violated protocols by attending an event for his tequila brand earlier this week, a league spokesman told ESPN https://t.co/gBs8fZBfJo — Dave McMenamin (@mcten) May 22, 2021

James, who declined to say if he’s received the COVID-19 vaccine, recently returned to the court from a high-ankle sprain.

During this week’s play-in game between the Lakers and Warriors, James hit a miraculous shot from beyond the arc to lead his team to victory. After the game was over, he admit that he was dealing with double vision due to a hard foul from Draymond Green.

The Lakers will try to keep their pursuit of back-to-back titles alive when they take on the Phoenix Suns in the opening round of the playoffs.