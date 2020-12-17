LeBron Had 2-Word Response To Gilbert Arenas’ Comments On Bronny

LeBron James and Gilbert Arenas were rivals on the court, but they’ve developed a friendship off of it.

While LeBron is still starring in the NBA, Arenas has been out of professional basketball for a while. However, he continues to have strong ties to the game.

Gilbert Arenas revealed on a recent podcast that LeBron James asked him to do a scouting assessment of his son, Bronny James.

Bronny James is a five-star recruit out of Sierra Canyon in California. He’s a sophomore in high school and some are already saying he could go straight from HS to the NBA.

Arenas revealed that LeBron hit him up for some possible training workouts with Bronny.

“I text him back and I said, ‘Don’t even worry. He’s you,’” Arenas said. “I said, ‘From what I can tell right now, he probably has a better shot than you did, dribbles better than you. You guys probably have the same passing ability. You were probably faster, taller. He probably jumped higher.’

LeBron had a two-word response to those comments, according to Gilbert.

“Dead on!” LeBron said.

LeBron asked Gilbert Arenas for his honest opinion of Bronny. Shooting ▶️ Bronny

Dribbling ▶️ Bronny

Passing ▶️ Equal

Speed ▶️ LeBron (10th grade)

Vertical ▶️ Bronny @KingJames' response: "DEAD ON" FULL EPISODE: https://t.co/gq3yj65s1U pic.twitter.com/hwYqOmMHy8 — Complex Sports (@ComplexSports) December 15, 2020

It’s kind of scary to imagine how good Bronny James could be if he’s already better than LeBron was – in some areas, at least – at a similar age.