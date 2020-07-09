LeBron Has Brutally Honest Comment Heading Into The Bubble

LeBron James is happy to be resuming the 2019-20 season, but like everyone else, he’s a bit on edge heading into the bubble.

There are just a few short weeks until the resumption of the NBA’s 2019-20 regular-season. The NBA has been out of commission since early March when several players tested positive for COVID-19.

After several months of inaction, Adam Silver and the NBA is prepared to resume play. The season will be played exclusively in the Orlando bubble starting on July 30. Teams are already making their way to the Sunshine State to get ready for the season resumption.

LeBron is the latest player making his way to Orlando this week. He’s thrilled to be getting back to basketball. But the Lakers forward admitted in a tweet on Thursday that he isn’t too happy he has to leave his family behind amid the pandemic. He also feels like he’s “headed to do a bid,” implying the Orlando bubble feels like prison.

Just left the crib to head to the bubble. Shit felt like I’m headed to do a bid man! Fr. Hated to leave the #JamesGang👑. — LeBron James (@KingJames) July 9, 2020

Comparing the Orlando bubble to prison seems like a major stretch. NBA players are staying in above-average resorts at Orlando’s Walt Disney campus. By all accounts, players should have everything they need to live an adequate life during these few months in the Sunshine State.

Meanwhile, the Lakers enter the season resumption as the No. 1 seed in the Western Conference standings. LeBron has a chance to win his fourth NBA Finals.

The Los Angeles Lakers resume their season on July 30 against the L.A. Clippers.