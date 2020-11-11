The 2020-21 NBA season is set to begin in a little more than a month. LeBron James doesn’t appear to be too happy about it.

It was widely reported that James was one of the NBA players who disagreed with the league’s decision to start playing again in December. He and others wanted the new season to begin on Martin Luther King Day.

Instead, it will get underway on December 22. There’s nothing LeBron James or any other player can do about it.

That doesn’t mean that he’s looking forward to firing things back up, as he made clear in a response to a tweet from DJ Meel saying he can’t wait for the new season to begin.

Easy for you to say! 🤦🏾‍♂️😂😂😂😂 — LeBron James (@KingJames) November 11, 2020

We wouldn’t be surprised if LeBron does some heavy “load management” early on in the season. He won’t be the only star to do so.

The NBA Draft is set for one week from tonight, while free agency will open on November 20. The season starts approximately one month later.