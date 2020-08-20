LeBron James Has Brutally Honest Response To Joe Biden Question

The NBA’s players made it clear that their voices wanted to be heard – and not just about basketball – during their time in the bubble at Disney World in Orlando.

Players have been speaking out about the social-justice issues they care about throughout their time in Florida. From their pre-game interviews to their post-game press conferences to their outfits, they’ve been doing everything they can to get their messages across.

LeBron James has been at the forefront of this. The Los Angeles Lakers star has been extremely outspoken, both on social media and during interviews.

This week, LeBron James spoke to Chris Haynes about the importance of voting in the 2020 election. The Los Angeles Lakers star was asked about his support for Joe Biden and Kamala Harris. Haynes wanted to know if LeBron was officially “endorsing” Biden and Harris in the 2020 election.

LeBron did not hesitate to respond.

“What’s known don’t even need to be said,” LeBron said. “What’s known don’t even need to be said, man. Just leave it right at that.”

LeBron James says urging people – particularly African Americans – to go to the polls is not about swaying them to a candidate. I asked who he’s endorsing for President of the United States in the upcoming election. @NBAonTNT pic.twitter.com/I4WLihehjU — Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) August 20, 2020

Of course, this comes as a surprise to no one. LeBron has made it very clear on social media that he is in support of Joe Biden and Kamala Harris for the 2020 presidential election.

👏🏾🙌🏾👏🏾🙌🏾✊🏾Congrats and well deserved Sen. Kamala Harris!! Love to see and support it! Appreciate you JB https://t.co/OErXQ5TqQL — LeBron James (@KingJames) August 11, 2020

On the basketball court, LeBron and the Lakers are trailing the Blazers, 1-0, in the Western Conference first round.

Los Angeles and Portland are scheduled to play Game 2 on Thursday at 9 p.m. E.T