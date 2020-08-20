The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

LeBron James Has Brutally Honest Response To Joe Biden Question

LeBron James on the court in Game 1 vs. Portland in 2020.LAKE BUENA VISTA, FLORIDA - AUGUST 18: LeBron James #23 of the Los Angeles Lakers during the fourth quarter against the Portland Trail Blazers in Game One of the Western Conference First Round during the 2020 NBA Playoffs at AdventHealth Arena at ESPN Wide World Of Sports Complex on August 18, 2020 in Lake Buena Vista, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

The NBA’s players made it clear that their voices wanted to be heard – and not just about basketball – during their time in the bubble at Disney World in Orlando.

Players have been speaking out about the social-justice issues they care about throughout their time in Florida. From their pre-game interviews to their post-game press conferences to their outfits, they’ve been doing everything they can to get their messages across.

LeBron James has been at the forefront of this. The Los Angeles Lakers star has been extremely outspoken, both on social media and during interviews.

This week, LeBron James spoke to Chris Haynes about the importance of voting in the 2020 election. The Los Angeles Lakers star was asked about his support for Joe Biden and Kamala Harris. Haynes wanted to know if LeBron was officially “endorsing” Biden and Harris in the 2020 election.

LeBron did not hesitate to respond.

“What’s known don’t even need to be said,” LeBron said. “What’s known don’t even need to be said, man. Just leave it right at that.”

Of course, this comes as a surprise to no one. LeBron has made it very clear on social media that he is in support of Joe Biden and Kamala Harris for the 2020 presidential election.

On the basketball court, LeBron and the Lakers are trailing the Blazers, 1-0, in the Western Conference first round.

Los Angeles and Portland are scheduled to play Game 2 on Thursday at 9 p.m. E.T


About Andrew Holleran

Andrew Holleran is the managing editor at The Spun.