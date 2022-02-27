LeBron James Called Out A Lakers Reporter On Friday

Last week, a report from Bill Oram of The Athletic claimed tensions between LeBron James and the Lakers were like “the early days of a war.”

Cringeworthy word choice given the current state of the world aside, the report was a bit of a bombshell. It led to widespread speculation that maybe the Lakers would even consider doing the unthinkable: trading LeBron.

Following Friday night’s loss to the Clippers, LeBron blasted Oram’s reporting. Not only did he attempt to refute the idea of a rift between himself and general manager Rob Pelinka, but he also called out Oram by name.

“Bill doesn’t like the Lakers anyway, so it’s always going to be a negative,” James said. “Anytime Bill says anything about the Lakers, it’s going to be negative. So I hope no one in the Lakers faithful listens to Bill Oram. I hope not. He hasn’t said one great thing about the Lakers in so long. OK? Appreciate it.”

LeBron said he "doesn't care about draft picks, only winning championships, & so does Rob Pelinka that's why he traded for AD" pic.twitter.com/jNzauYVkti — 🏀 (@dribblecity) February 26, 2022

Of course, if there is any animosity between LeBron and Pelinka, King James is going to deny it publicly. But him mentioning Oram by his full name and trying to discredit him is what is truly noteworthy.

At 27-32 overall, the Lakers remain in ninth place overall in the Western Conference heading into tonight’s game against the New Orleans Pelicans.