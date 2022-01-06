LeBron James Calls For NBA Announcer To Be Fired

During Wednesday night’s game between the Houston Rockets and Washington Wizards, broadcaster Glenn Consor made a very controversial remark.

Shortly after Kevin Porter Jr. hit a clutch shot for the Rockets, Consor made a reference to the guard’s father.

“You’ve got to give credit,” Consor said on the broadcast. “Kevin Porter Jr., like his dad, pulled that trigger right at the right time.”

This came off as a very insensitive remark because Porter’s father, Bryan Kevin Porter Sr., pleaded guilty to first-degree manslaughter in a shooting of a 14-year-old girl in 1993. Porter Jr.’s father then died in 2004 after being shot at a bar.

On Thursday morning, LeBron James shared his thoughts on Consor’s recent remarks. He believes there’s no place in the NBA for Consor.

“Oh he thought this was cool huh!!?? Nah we ain’t going for this,” James tweeted. “Sorry but this ain’t going to fly! How insensitive can you be to say something like this. Beat it man! I pray for you but there’s no place in our beautiful game for you.”

Consor has not yet issued an apology for his comments. Porter Jr. also hasn’t said anything about this situation.

It’s possible that Consor thought Porter Jr.’s father was Kevin Porter, a former Washington Bullets player.

When I heard what Consor said live I just assumed he mistakenly thought Kevin Porter (the NBA player from the 70s) was Kevin Porter Jr’s dad. But the way Twitter is reacting, it doesn’t look good for him — Martin Gorthot (@washedwiz) January 6, 2022

We’d imagine Consor will address his remarks at some point this Thursday.