LeBron James Calls Out The NBA’s Gametime App

LeBron James is frustrated.

The Los Angeles Lakers fell to the Los Angeles Clippers, 116-109, on the league’s opening night on Tuesday evening. But that’s not what LeBron is frustrated about this evening.

The rest of the NBA is scheduled to tip off on Wednesday evening. LeBron is checking in on the league’s action, but he’s frustrated by the NBA’s official app.

LeBron doesn’t know why the league’s official app says that games are live across the league, when none have actually tipped off yet. He’s also not a fan of how the box scores look.

The four-time NBA champion took to Twitter to voice his complaints.

“Hello, NBA Gametime App. Why does all these games say live if none of them are on yet? Can we put the times on them until the game actually start? Also the BOX SCORE is kinda weird too. Asking for a friend by the way,” he tweeted.

The NBA probably gets a bunch of complaints like this every day, but this one will probably stand out above the rest.

When LeBron James speaks, the NBA listens. You can bet on the league fixing whatever issues LeBron is complaining about very soon.