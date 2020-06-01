LeBron James Calls Out The ‘Media’ On Sunday Evening

Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James took to Twitter on Sunday evening to call out “the media” for their coverage of the nationwide protests in the wake of George Floyd’s death in Minneapolis.

James shared multiple videos of large, peaceful protests that he believes deserve more coverage in the wake of everything that’s gone on.

Major protests have been taking place in nearly every American city this weekend. James has been outspoken on police brutality and racial inequalities for years.

“Is the media showing this??? I bet you they aren’t,” James wrote, sharing a video of a protest in Washington, D.C. “This is beautiful.”

“Media showing this???? I bet you they’re not,” James said of another video showing a peaceful protest in Colorado. “You know why, cause this is unity, peaceful, beautiful and love!”

LeBron, Anthony Davis and several other Lakers players posted the same message on their Instagram pages on Sunday evening.

“If YOU ain’t with US, WE ain’t with Y’ALL” the message reads.

LeBron has been one of the most-outspoken athletes of his generation, constantly speaking up for social and racial issues.

The Lakers star was one of several notable NBA players to wear an “I CAN’T BREATHE” shirt following the death of Eric Garner in 2014.

James posted a photo on Instagram on Friday of the shirt with the caption, “STILL!”